’13 Reasons Why’ Showrunner Reveals New Plot Points for Season 2

Although many people believed the series had run its course and not be brought back for a second season, Netflix ultimately made a decision to give 13 Reasons Why a chance to keep telling its story.

With a few cliffhangers remaining, like Alex’s gunshot wound, the whereabouts of Justin and Tyler’s motive for carrying a huge stash of guns, many viewers reckoned these were opening up avenues to take over Hannah’s plight in the planned season two.

During a question and answer session held on June 2, Brian Yorkey an Executive Producer on the series said that one of the main questions he hears is how can there be another season when the story is over and his answer is the story simply is not over.

“Hannah told her version of the events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet“. Hannah chose to tell people the story as she saw it and through her eyes. When season 2 arrives, it’ll be equipped with more of Hannah’s story to tell and those of the folks she’s left behind. “We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story”.

“Clay and Olivia Baker are two of the people who have the most healing to do and that process was just in its very, very first stages when season one ended”. Whilst there were some plans at the beginning of conception to make “13 Reasons Why” an anthology series – much like “American Horror Story” – those have been scrapped, and we will be catching up with the same group of characters introduced in the show’s original season. “We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in Season 1”.

Netflix has defended the series, saying in a statement: “From the onset of work on 13 Reasons Why, we have been mindful both of the show’s intense themes and the intended audience”. The series stars Katherine Langford as Baker, Dylan Minnette, Mark Pellegrino and Kate Walsh.

Netflix’s hit drama – based on Jay Asher’s bestselling book of the same name – is already in production on its second season.