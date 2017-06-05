14 arrests, dozens of weapons seized at Portland protests

Portland police released booking photos for about a dozen people arrested Sunday during a free speech rally.

The organizers of the “Trump free-speech” rally said the event was created to be “an uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom”.

Wheeler also called on protest organizer Joey Gibson to postpone the event.

Meanwhile, as police sorted through scores of those detained, demonstrators affiliated with the free speech rally made their escape.

John Turano, 49, a welder from Los Angeles dressed in red, white and blue with a metal breastplate and helmet, said he was attending the pro-Trump rally as a “defender”, accusing the other side of trying “to take away the rights of people here”.

The groups were separated by a wall of officers, heavily armed and wearing protective body armor, from local and federal police agencies.

Bianca Turano, who said she came from LA, takes part in a demonstration near City Hall and adjacent parks in Portland, Ore., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“Protesters should stay with their groups, not attempt to cross streets to escalate tensions”, one Twitter posting warned the crowds, the size of each was estimated to be thousands.

A heavy police presence is expected in Portland on Sunday. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, accosted the women in what Portland police called “hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions”. The event organized by the group Patriot Prayer was billed on its Facebook page as a Trump Free Speech Rally.

Police in Portland, the largest city in the USA northwest state of OR, tried hard Sunday to separate crowds of protesters supporting Donald Trump and those against the president.

Social justice, religious and other community groups called for a third rally “in solidarity with immigrant and Muslim communities who are under attach and in honor of the heroic victims” and against hate speech.

“I’m here today to stand against the hate he was spewing out”, said Sharon Maxwell, 52, of Portland.

Police said 14 people were arrested on disorderly conduct, concealed weapon and harassment charges and almost 100 more were rounded up near the city’s Chapman Square.

Police soon claimed that protesters threw bricks and mortars, asserting that only the anti-Trump protesters at Chapman Square engaged in criminal behavior and that no pro-Trump demonstrators were involved. Reports later started coming in of projectiles and bricks being thrown, leading to officers using tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The Patriot Prayer event, called The Trump Free Speech Rally, is being held at Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, which is federal property where guns are barred.

Journalists and protesters walking north of Chapman Park were detained for about an hour as cops photographed their IDs, according to Willamette Week editor Aaron Mesh.

Organizers of the Trump Free Speech Rally maintain their gathering at Terry Schrunk Plaza will be peaceful.

“The goal is to keep everybody separated, respect First Amendment rights for everybody to speak their piece”, the mayor told KOIN 6 News.

“He came, and was causing problems for everyone and we eventually kicked him out”, Gibson said.

Last week Mayor Ted Wheeler unsuccessfully tried to have the permit for the free speech rally revoked, saying it could further enflame tensions following the May 26 stabbings. Police confiscated the bat, and he was then caught on camera clashing with counter-protesters.

One of the girls accosted in the incident, which the FBI is investigating as a suspected hate crime, was black, and the other wore a Muslim head scarf.

The Rev. Diane Dulin of the United Church of Christ said in a statement ahead of the day’s events that any act of violence in the community should be met by non-violence. “There have been talks of the oathbreakers and other militia groups showing up”.