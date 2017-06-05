14 arrests in day of Portland demonstrations

They were slightly outnumbered by the mixed assemblage of counterprotesters across the street led by a group of self-described anti-fascists who viewed the free speech rally as a promotion of racism.

“I’m here today to stand against the hate he was spewing out”, said Sharon Maxwell, 52, of Portland.

But organizers Patriot Prayer ended up being allowed to host the event, albeit with heavy security; riot police and federal agents with body armor, batons and long arms lined the streets, while loudspeakers announced movement restrictions for attendees of both the Trump event and counter-demonstrations.

The stabbings prompted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to call for the cancellation of the free speech rally out of concerns for public safety, but to no avail. Several journalists at the scene said they were blocked in, along with demonstrators, and were told by officers that they were detained pending investigation for disorderly conduct.

In the center of it all, at the rally, an assembly of right-wing groups including American Freedom M/C, Patriot Prayer, the III Percenters and Oath Keepers gathered, many of them vowing to defend free speech. “The goal is to keep everybody separated, respect First Amendment rights for everybody to speak their piece”, the mayor told KOIN-TV. “It’s OK to be a conservative in Portland”, he said.

Mayor Wheeler had asked that the group’s permit for the rally be revoked in the light of last weekend’s attack on a TriMet MAX train that left two men dead, but federal officials said there was “no basis” to revoke the permit for the event being held on the federally owned land.

The suspect in the light-rail stabbings, Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, attended a similar rally in late April wearing an American flag around his neck and carrying a baseball bat.

Police have shut down a counter-protest at a public square in downtown Portland, Oregon, because they say demonstrators were hurling bricks and other objects at officers.

In a video posted on Facebook, Gibson condemned Christian and acknowledged that some rallies have attracted “legitimate Nazis”.

One of the girls accosted in the incident, which the FBI is investigating as a suspected hate crime, was black, and the other wore a Muslim head scarf.

“We build our hope and our stamina for justice by showing up”, the Rev. Diane Dulin of the United Church of Christ said in a statement ahead of the rally.

PORTLAND – An “alt-right” free speech rally is scheduled to unfold Sunday in a city reeling from the May 26 stabbing deaths of two men who sought to help a pair of teenage girls – one wearing a hijab – who had been the targeted with hate speech on a transit train.

A phalanx of helmeted police officers took up positions to keep the two sides apart, break up scuffles and detain protesters seen crossing police lines to agitate the other side.