14 people arrested as opposing protesters collide in Portland

Thousands of demonstrators and counter protesters converged in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, a day marked by multiple arrests and clashes between police and protesters. The bureau says law enforcement officers may continue to seize weapons and things that can be used as weapons, such as sticks, bats and fireworks.

In the center of it all, at the rally, an assembly of right-wing groups including American Freedom M/C, Patriot Prayer, the III Percenters and Oath Keepers gathered, many of them vowing to defend free speech.

He said his group is not racist or “alt-right” and it should not be held responsible for the actions of counterdemonstrators, many of whom identified as anti-fascists.

Police officers move to clear demonstrators from Chapman Square in downtown Portland, declaring it an unlawful assembly, near City Hall in downtown Portland, June. Portland police announced at about 3:30 p.m. that the antifa assembly was considered unlawful before deploying a volley of flash grenades into the crowd of counter-protesters, sending black-clad demonstrators running. But those events have ended, and police say crowds have largely dispersed. The event organized by the group Patriot Prayer was billed on its Facebook page as a Trump Free Speech Rally.

While the “Free Speech” rally isn’t schedule to begin until 2 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau says a second person has already been arrested, while items including brass knuckles and a knife have been seized.

Police in Portland, the largest city in the US northwest state of OR, tried hard Sunday to separate crowds of protesters supporting Donald Trump and those against the president.

Social justice, religious and other community groups called for a third rally “in solidarity with immigrant and Muslim communities who are under attach and in honor of the heroic victims” and against hate speech. They said they wanted to make a stand against hate and racism.

In the downtown standoff between the two groups which had lasted for hours from morning till late afternoon, the local police force, joined by state and federal law enforcement officers, seized a large number of weapons including knives and other unsafe items.

Police began clearing Chapman Square on Sunday afternoon after they said protesters were hurling objects at officers.

The pro-Trump protest, called Free Speech Rally, had been planned for Sunday afternoon by a conservative group, known as Patriot Prayer.

Several journalists at the scene said they were blocked in, along with demonstrators, and were told by officers that they were detained pending investigation for disorderly conduct. Everyone else was eventually released after officers took photographs of their identification. By 1:00 pm, two anti-Trump demonstrators had been arrested, an hour before the start of the “free speech” rally.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us”, Cari Luna, chair of the Portland chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, said in a statement Sunday morning.

“I’m a strong supporter of the First Amendment no matter what the views are that are being expressed”, Mayor Ted Wheeler told HLN on Friday, “but given the timing of this rally, I believed we had a case to make about the threats to public safety”.

Event organizer Joey Gibson posted a video Saturday night encouraging people to come to his rally.

Her son, Micah, was wounded and the other two were killed as they tried to intervene in what Portland police called “hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions” directed at two women riding the train.

“We build our hope and our stamina for justice by showing up”, said Dulin, part of a coalition of groups that organized rally to oppose hate. Christian is charged with aggravated murder and other counts.

Multiple arrests have been made in the United States city of Portland after separate protests organised by alternative-right activists and their opponents resulted in a face-off.

