At total of 15 children have died in South Sudan after being given contaminated measles vaccines.

They were vaccinated with the same unsterilised syringe, and the vaccine was not stored properly, according to an investigation into the deaths.

He said the health ministry had commissioned a multiagency administrative committee to review the AEFI report and give appropriate recommendations.

Measles is yet another challenge facing the desperately poor East African country that already has been devastated by more than three years of civil war and a recently declared starvation, as well as a cholera outbreak.

The measles vaccination campaign is targeting more than 2 million children across the country.

Dr Samson Paul Baba, special health advisor to government, said, “This tragic event could have been prevented by adhering to WHO immunization safety standards”.

Around 300 children up to 5-years-old were treated during the four-day campaign which saw the local team using a single reconstitution syringe to mix multiple vaccine vials. Following a vaccination campaign, several children died in Nachodokopele, a remote village in the country.

WHO provides some training to South Sudan’s health officials and the United Nations children’s agency provides the vaccines to the government.

South Sudan’s health minister, Riek Gai Kok said the donation was timely as Malaria cases will increase between July and September.

He Xiandong, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said the donation is part of Beijing’s efforts to help South Sudan develop its health sector, adding that the donation is a gesture of true friendship and bilateral cooperation.

The risk of measles remains high in South Sudan due to an ongoing military conflict that has killed tens of thousands and seen nearly 2 million people flee the country.

While previous measles campaigns in South Sudan, which had been particularly affected by the virus, particularly due to delays in vaccination among young people, had taken place without any pitfalls, World Health Organization now feared a renewed distrust of Population and is working to reassure the population. So far this year, at least one person has died and 665 people have been infected.