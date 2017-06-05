169 dead in Sri Lanka floods; waters recede

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre reported a higher death toll with 102 people still missing from the torrential rains in the country, which began on Thursday.

The Indian Navy’s relief work in Sri Lanka’ s flood affected areas has been going on in full swing and the Indian Navy was seen distributing relief material to the victims of the catastrophe.

China today offered Dollars 2.2 million worth of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka for its flood relief efforts as the death toll in the country’s worst torrential rains since 2003 climbed to 193.

Civilians and relief officials, sailing in boats, distributed food, water, and relief items.

INS “Kirch” was carrying 125 personnel.

China Red Cross Society donates US$ 100,000 to Sri Lanka Red Cross Society for disaster relief

Taking advantage of a lull in rain, soldiers cleared road access to most of the affected areas while others were reachable by boat, said Maj.

India is sending three navy ships with supplies and other aid, the first of which arrived in Sri Lanka’s largest city Colombo on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Karunanayake thanked the Indian Government for providing assistance within hours of a request being made.

“Aid is now getting into the remotest areas, which remained inaccessible in the past two days”, Mr Senaratne told reporters, adding that there are helplines for people to call if they need assistance.

The severe weather has also displaced almost half a million people, and triggered landslides throughout the country.

Sri Lankan military and rescue teams have used boats and helicopters to reach those stranded, but officials said access to some areas was very hard. There were no casualties and Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena telephoned Squadron Leader Bhanuka Delgoda, the pilot of the MI-17, to congratulate him for his bravery.

The charity Save the Children said about a tenth of those displaced were under the age of five.

An air force helicopter on relief mission crash landed near Baddegama town in southern Sri Lanka on Monday.

Sri Lanka – The UN Migration Agency (IOM) today (30/05) deployed three rapid assessment teams to Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara – four of the districts worst hit by devastating floods and mudslides in southern and central Sri Lanka.

More than 4,500 houses were destroyed of partially damaged, according to initial estimates.