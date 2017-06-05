17th arrest made in Manchester terror attack

“Officers investigating the attack on the Manchester Arena arrested a 24-year-old man last night in Rusholme”.

Brothers Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested by armed police soon after the attack before being released without charge, said they had been left “traumatised” by their cousin’s actions.

Eleven men, aged between 18 and 44, are now in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.

British authorities earlier said that 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was born in Britain, had executed the bombing on May 22, resulting in the deaths of 22 concert-goers and 119 injuries.

“We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this auto, and who was in it, over the past months”.

Officers have set up a 100m cordon around the vehicle on Devell Court, not far from south Manchester’s Banff Road – where police searched a house on Wednesday.

ISIS said a “soldier of the caliphate” was responsible.

Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber’s last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.

Another six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without being charged.

The paper also claimed Abedi’s contacts with the Battar brigade members in Libya were confirmed by a senior United States intelligence official and that his activities in Libya remained the focus of intensive investigations.

Robbie Williams will also take part in the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, arranged by Ariana Grande.