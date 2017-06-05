17th Suspect Arrested in Connection With Manchester Bombing

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act, police wrote in a tweet.

Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the investigation but six have since been released without charge.

Images and video posted to social media showed officers making the arrest, and cars being towed from the forecourt.

Friday night’s arrest came hours after officers seized a auto in Rusholme which they said could provide a “significant development” in the ongoing investigation into whether Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, had relied on a wider network or acted largely alone.

In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, in Manchester, England.

A new report has revealed that Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi went to Libya to meet with Islamic State group extremists linked to the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night.

Grande is now back in Manchester paying visits to victims in hospital and also to the loved ones of those lost, as well as preparing for the One Love Manchester concert.

Meanwhile, a tribute concert has been held for victims of the Manchester attack.

Tickets went on sale Thursday, selling out within six minutes, with website Ticketmaster reporting “incredible” demand.

The Manchester bombing led to changes in the security planning for the German concert and the number of security officials was increased substantially. The three, who had backstage passes, were detained and subsequently released, police said.