2-hour police chase ends in Nelson County

A man has been arrested in Bardstown after leading police on a two-hour chase through Jefferson and several other area counties.

At times, shots were fired toward officers, but it’s believed none were injured.

Authorities say the chase began around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Blue Lick Road near Blue Bell Road. Several agencies joined in as the suspect crossed into different counties, including Bullitt, Washington, and Nelson.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

We’re working to learn the suspect’s name and what charges he’s facing.

WLKY will provide more information as it becomes available.