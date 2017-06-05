2016 champ Muguruza loses to France’s Mladenovic in Paris

Kuznetsova, who won the 2009 French Open and 2004 U.S. Open, was ousted by two-time major runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, while 2011 U.S. Open champion Stosur was eliminated by 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Williams, who had been hoping to win the tournament for the first time in the month of her 37th birthday, lost 5-7 6-2 6-1 to Timea Bacsinszky.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two slam finals now the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over 2009 victor Kuznetsova, one of the title favourites.

The defending champion has struggled to find her feet on the crushed brick in Paris but showed glimpses of the destructive ground strokes she deployed past year in sweeping to her first Grand Slam title in her previous match against Yulia Putintseva, a classic little-and-large match-up against a scurrying opponent whose game is characterized by an ability to get everything thrown at her back into court.

Mladenovic defended her support, saying: “I lost a final in Stuttgart against Laura Siegemund, a German player, and I thought the crowd was extremely tough there”.

So after her title defense ended with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 loss to 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic at a packed and rowdy Court Suzanne Lenglen on a surprise-filled Sunday that left zero past Grand Slam champions in the women’s field, Muguruza walked toward the locker room while wagging a finger toward the stands, as if to say, “Tsk, tsk!” But it is on Mladenovic that most French hopes have been placed and the 24-year-old appears ready to assume the mantle vacated by Pierce, the last French victor at Roland Garros in 2000 – not least because Cornet and Garcia face each other in the fourth round.

Muguruza, who was seeded No. 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final past year.

Along with intense disappointment, there was also relief for the Spaniard, who has struggled to cope with the expectation since her triumph here previous year.

Mladenovic has been struggling with a bad back since the eve of the tournament and served 16 double faults.But ultimately the rest of her game made up for it, although there must be a concern that she has expended too much emotional energy to go all the way.

Muguruza is bidding to become the first player to retain the Roland Garros title since the peerless Justine Henin won three on the trot between 2005 and 2007. She broke down in tears during her post-match speech to the crowd, which regaled her with chants of her nickname, “Kiki!” It’s thanks to you that I fought for every point. And we’re in the quarterfinals.

That year, Mary Pierce, the last Frenchwoman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2000, reached the final, losing to Spaniard Arantxa Sanchez.

This was the second year in a row that Bacsinszky beat seven-time major champion Venus Williams in the fourth round in Paris.

Garbine Muguruza did not take kindly to the way spectators pulled for her opponent – her French opponent, mind you – at the French Open.

Bacsinszky’s best result at a major tournament was reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2015. In addition, all eight women who play in the fourth round Monday are seeking a first major title, so it will be the first French Open since 1977 – and first major tournament anywhere since the 1979 Australian Open – without a past Slam champion among the quarterfinalists.

Next up against Nadal is 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, who knocked off No. 5 Milos Raonic 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6.