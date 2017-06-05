22 killed as bus catches fire after collision

An explosion followed and fire broke out in the bus.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals but a lot of them are said to be in critical condition. Authorities have failed to identify a single body yet.

A total of thirty-seven passengers were boarded on the bus when the accident took place.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition. “It is hard to even determine the gender of the people”, said Dr Shailesh Ranjan of the Bareilly district hospital.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles. Accused truck driver is still absconding, he added.

Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged. It took more than 90 minutes for fire engines to reach the spot, NDTV reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident in Bareilly, a town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences on Twitter. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 to severely injured and Rs 25,000 to those having minor injuries.