25-year-old global likely to leave Newcastle United this summer

After making a £5.5m move to Newcastle in early July 2016, it is hard to see how things could have gone any worse for Matz Sels.

During the 2014-15 season, Sels won the Belgian league title with Gent and the next campaign played Champions League football in the group stages against Valencia, Lyon and Zenit St Petersburg.

The 25-year-old has not started a league game since September when Darlow displaced him as number one following a rough start to life in the Championship.

However he was dropped after showing signs of looking uncomfortable especially with regards to crosses in the box.

Having sat on the bench for months, Sels was demoted to third choice as Rob Elliot replaced him as Karl Darlow’s deputy.

With the experienced Tim Krul set to return to the fold this summer, Sels first team chances could be further reduced.

Anderlecht have been interested in the Belgian goalkeeper and club sporting director Van Holsbeeck indeed admitted that they want to sign the Newcastle United man this summer.

Sels’ current deal at St James’ Park expires in 2021 and despite not being in Benitez’s thoughts he may leave the club on loan though Anderlecht are keen on a permanent acquisition.

Despite his lack of involvement at Newcastle, Matz Sels continues to be selected by Belgium in their national squad, alongside the likes of Lukaku and Hazard.