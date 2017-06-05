28 people had this to say about Trump’s climate decision

Declaring their “regret” at Mr Trump’s move, President Emmanuel Macron, chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remained committed to the “irreversible” accord and regarded it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

Fortune asked the White House whether the president believes global warming is a hoax and will update this post if we receive a response.

As for the mechanics of withdrawal, global treaties have a four-year cooling off period from the time they go into effect. USA growth would take a $2.5 trillion hit over 10 years with “factories and plants closing all over our country”, Trump said at an April rally in Pennsylvania.

Poor countries are predicted to be among the hardest hit by global warming, with some foreseeing tens of millions of “climate refugees” in coming decades.

“The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water”.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Mr Trump announced the withdrawal yesterday, saying that participating would undermine the United States economy, wipe out U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to others. They were, in the words of one Republican in frequent contact with the White House, “ready to go to trial”.

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said he believed Trump had made an historic mistake, and invited frustrated U.S. climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said.

Trump has said he wants to throw out several climate change regulations introduced during President Barack Obama’s tenure, including the Climate Action Plan and Clean Power Plan.

“I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion”, Spicer said. But he added: “Measuring with precision, from my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”. “I don’t even know what it means to deny the climate, but I would say there are climate exaggerators”. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S. But it goes against the wishes of many USA business leaders – including some representing fossil-fuel interests – who had lobbied fiercely to remain in the agreement.

“Well, that’s up to them, right?”

Speaking during a news conference at the White House, the EPA chief was bullish, telling reporters a seat at the negotiating table was a given because “we’re the United States”, adding: “We have nothing to be apologetic about”. “We’re just not going to agree to frameworks and agreements that put us at an economic disadvantage and hurt citizens across this country”. Never mind that natural gas and other cheaper energy sources have killed U.S. coal production, not worldwide climate agreements. “When you look at his advisors and associates he has ranging from extremist Brietbart media types to nations like Syria and Nicaragua, then we have to question every decision this president makes”.

China signed a bliateral deal with the USA under the Obama administration – ahead of the Paris signing – and estimated they would need until 2030 to reach a “peak” of carbon emissions – mostly through low-priced coal burning – in order to build up their economy to a point where they can afford to start transitioning to more renewable sources of energy.