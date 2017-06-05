3 bodies found at rural IN home; man sought

The individual who requested the check stated they were anxious about the well-being of the occupants.

When a deputy arrived at the home he initially found one person dead inside.

Other police officers arrived at the scene and after a search of the home, officers located two more bodies inside the home.

Officers are now looking for 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton, Jr. Burton is described as a 47-year-old white male, 5-feet 9-inches, blue eyes, with long brown hair, possibly in a pony tail.

Police say Burton was living at the home where the murders happened. He is also believed to be armed and unsafe and could be heading to either Tennessee, Missouri or Texas in a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4×4 extended cab pickup truck. He should also be considered armed and risky. He is believed to be driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4×4 2500 extended cab pickup truck.

The auto may have a dark colored camper shell.

The identities of the victims and their causes of death will not be released until autopsies are performed in Salem. The vehicle license plate is TK641MUK.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him just call 911 because he’s likely armed and unsafe.

Autopsies are planned Tuesday.