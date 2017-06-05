4 nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

Saudi Arabia said Qatari troops would be pulled from its continuing war in Yemen.

Following the hacking of the news agency’s website on Tuesday, comments falsely attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.

Bahrain accused Qatar of undermining its security by supporting “acts of terror and financing armed groups associated with Iran to carry out subversive attacks and spread chaos in the Kingdom”.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways says it is suspending flights to Qatar amid Gulf diplomatic rift.

The UAE has also accused Qatar of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”, according to state news agency WAM. Less than a month ago, US President Donald Trump visited the region to cement ties with powerhouse Saudi Arabia – the first foreign stop of his young presidency.

The UAE gave the Qatari diplomatic mission 24 hours to leave the country.

Further stirring the pot, Wikileaks released an email from Hillary Clinton to John Podesta that revealed the former Secretary of State knew about both Saudi and Qatari governments providing “clandestine financial and logistical support” for Islamic State and other radical groups by August 2014.

“Bahrain accused Qatar of “interfering” in its internal affairs”.

Qatar, home to the forward headquarters of the United States military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops, had assigned some of its US-provided fighter jets to the unprovoked war, which has killed over 12,000 Yemeni people while plunging the impoverished country into a humanitarian crisis.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt also blames Doha for supporting members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group after they were ousted from power in 2013.

Saudi Arabia will soon cut all land air and sea contacts with Qatar.

– The decision forbids Saudi, UAE and Bahraini citizens from travelling to Qatar, residing in it or passing through it, SPA said. Qatar has repeatedly denied ties to Iran in the past.

Qatar has for years drawn the ire of Arab neighbors for its support of the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated Sunni Islamist groups as well its sponsorship of the Al Jazeera television channel, which hosts frank discussions of politics in the region while also amplifying Qatar’s pro-Islamist views.

It was not immediately clear how this political crisis would affect policy-making at OPEC, of which Saudi Arabia is seen to be the de-facto leader.

Global benchmark Brent advanced 1.1 per cent to $50.48 a barrel.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has extensive air and banking links in all four nations. USA oil also climbed 1 per cent to $48.17.

Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.