6 foreigners among terrorists killed in Marawi – AFP Featured

Philippines solicitor-general Jose Calida said Malaysians and Indonesians were among foreign jihadists collaborating with domestic Islamist groups fighting the country’s army, a rare admission that outsiders were collaborating with domestic Islamist groups.

Islamic terrorists on Mindanao have reportedly threatened to begin killing the hostages they seized in the city of Marawi, if the government of the Philippines does not comply with their demand for an end to military action against their separatist movement.

Gen Ano announced that troops were searching for the leader, who is believed to still be inside the city.

Duterte said in a Friday speech to the troops in Illigan, near Marawi on southern Mindanao island, “you can arrest any person, search any house without warrant”.

“Let’s talk about confining it to the part of Mindanao and making it smaller and smaller”, said Ramos, who has been one of Duterte’s most important political allies.

“And if you can not be convinced to stop fighting, so be it. Let’s just fight”, Duterte told soldiers in nearby Iligan City, referring to Islamic State.

Maute militants flew an IS flag in one of the city’s mosques a year ago, a local resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety.

“[The] rule of law and human rights should prevail in the place or part of the Philippines where the martial law was declared and effective“, said the Department of National Defense (DND) in its memo to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), as reported by local media. “As Muslims, we accept all the trials with patience and we don’t blame anyone for our situation today”, he said.

Two civilians were also killed inside a hospital that the gunmen had occupied on Tuesday, and the military was investigating reports that nine people had been murdered at a checkpoint the militants had set up, authorities said.

Isnilon Hapilon, the wanted leader of another local terrorist group called Abu Sayyaf, was “declared by the IS as its emir or leader in the Philippines”, Calida said.

Fighting erupted on Tuesday after a bungled raid by security forces on a Maute hideout, which spiralled into chaos, with gunmen seizing bridges, roads and buildings and taking Christians hostage, forcing most of Marawi’s 200,000 inhabitants to flee.

His admission elevates the threat of what experts says are moves by ISIL to exploit the poverty and exclusion of the majority Muslim southern Philippines to establish a base for fighters from Southeast Asia and beyond.

When asked about fears of civilians being bombed, Padilla told reporters that air strikes would be done with precision, but said bombings would continue in whichever areas the fighters were hiding.

All these groups are inspired by the IS, but so far there is no sign of significant, material ties.

Washington has offered a 5 million U.S. dollars reward for information leading to Hapilon’s capture.

“There is a problem with that because for example in Mindanao, we don’t have secure borders wherein we can contain the rebellion in one area”. The province is a stronghold for the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance IS.

Militants fighting under the black flag of the Islamic State group have turned a southern city into a battleground, and triggered warnings by President Rodrigo Duterte of a potential IS caliphate.

On the implementation of martial law, Duterte reiterated his instruction to kill the armed men who fight the government.

On Friday, former President Fidel Ramos, who served under Marcos but then helped oust him, warned against the use of martial law.