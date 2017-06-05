6th grader advances to final round of National Spelling Bee

A San Jose middle-schooler vying for a repeat visit to the championship rounds of the National Spelling Bee was knocked out on his first word of Thursday’s finals.

After hearing the word’s definition – an attempt to commit a crime of violence – and getting the part of speech and origin, Iyer spelled quickly: a-t-t-e-n-t-a-t.

There was no “ding”, the sound of a bell signifying a misspelling and the end to his second consecutive trip to the national Bee.

But the bee is a fickle beast. Ba was eliminated because she did not score high enough on a written spelling test that was administered on Tuesday.

At one point in round six, in was one of just three states with more than one speller among the 18 still on stage.

12 Hoosiers were among the record 291 spellers competing at the national finals.

The bee was scheduled to continue on Thursday.

The other Bay Area speller, Shrinidhi Gopal, was one of 15 who advanced to the evening’s prime-time finals after four rounds of on-stage spelling Thursday.

Once there are about 10 spellers left, the competition will pause until the primetime finale.

Along with bragging rights, champion spellers take home $40,000 cash, an engraved trophy, a $2,500 savings bond, $400 worth of reference works and appearances on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”