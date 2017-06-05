7 dead and 48 injured after London’s third terrorist attack in 2017

19-year-old Rhiannon Owen was using an ATM near London Bridge when a taxi driver stopped to warn her to run from the oncoming attackers.

At least 7 were killed and 48 injured in the twin terror assault in London.

Police arrested 12 people on Sunday who they believe are connected to the attacks. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

The London ambulance service said more than 30 people had been taken to hospitals across the city. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham.

“The best thing you can do is to get as far away from the source of the danger as possible”, said Denis Fischbacher-Smith, a risk analyst and professor at the University of Glasgow.

Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed revelers in London, killing seven.

Police forensic officers at work on London Bridge on Sunday.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

The Commissioner said it was a “high priority” for officers to understand whether they had help from anyone else in the planning of the attack.

Most police officers in Britain are not armed and it is unusual for officers to fire their guns. “But I do believe that the very broad ban that he has proposed is not the right way to go”, Collins said.

The Mayor of London ensured that there would be increased police presence in the city and that the public should not be alarmed, something that Donald Trump critiqued harshly through his Twitter account. Authorities said they fired an “unprecedented” 50 shots at the men, who were wearing fake suicide vests.

“They kept coming to try to stab me… they were stabbing everyone”.

“Then I was screaming at them, picking up bottles from a beer barrel”.

The carnage ended after eight minutes when police shot dead all the suspects, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, saw a white van speeding into crowds of people walking along the pavement on London Bridge, saying it hit about five or six people.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

“The longer you wait and deliberate. the chances of your survivability really diminish notably”, he said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer United States assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Additionally, notes the Mail said were carried by a detective leaving a flat raided on Sunday in connection with Saturday’s attack suggested one of the individuals who is a subject of the investigation was questioned by officers.

“Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public, but it is time to say enough is enough”, Ms May told reporters on Sunday.