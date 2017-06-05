7 die in London terror attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attacks, saying that the “evil” Islamist ideology was the reason behind such violence.

As the attack unfolded on Saturday night, Trump took to Twitter to offer American help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

The attack left almost 50 people injured, and authorities say some of those injuries were “life threatening”, suggesting that the death toll could rise. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized, 21 of whom are in critical condition. The attackers were believed to be wearing what appeared to be suicide belts.

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night’s terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a strengthened counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations.

Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation.

A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Met Police official were among those seriously hurt, according to the Met Police statement, but are expected to survive.

“London is one of the safest global cities in the world”, Khan told CNN.

“A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday” the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the terrorist organisation, said.

It was the third act of deadly terrorism in Britain since March, said May, with two attacks in London and one on the Manchester Arena two weeks ago. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.

May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

Mark Roberts, who was on London Bridge during the attack, describes the van’s path as it careened across the bridge.