7 killed, almost 50 injured in London Bridge attack

Three attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars.

Police have arrested 12 people – five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60 – after raids on two flats in Barking and East Ham.

Police on Sunday said officers involved in the “fast moving investigation” were working “tirelessly” at the crime scenes.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”, the spokesperson said. “We will always be looking to see if anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not appear to be directed from overseas”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested the attacks were linked to Islamic extremism and called for tougher measures to contain the ideology.

National campaigning for Thursday’s general election resumed on Monday after a one-day suspension out of respect for the victims, who included 48 people treated in hospital for injuries.

Four French nationals in a critical condition.

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, according to the group’s media agency Amaq.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the U.S. president said in one message.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff. “If I can get them to come to the main road then the police can stop them, they can obviously shoot them”.

She warned Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror plots and stated her determination to stamp out “safe spaces” that exist in the real world, saying: “There is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

She added: “I think those of us who weren’t there are in awe of what both the police officers armed, the unarmed officers we’ve heard about and indeed the emergency services and members of the public – just extraordinary amounts of courage shown”.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

He says the government has “very real concerns” about another two Australians.

Regarding the leader’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”. “She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, they added.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”. GOD BLESS!’ – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.