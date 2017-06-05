A Canadian was among London attack victims

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, said the tuxedo-clad Trump, standing on stage with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

The mayor will be joined by representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigage and civic, faith and community leaders. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people”, Trudeau said in a written statement released Sunday.

As the attack unfolded on Saturday night, Trump took to Twitter to offer American help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans. No US citizens were known to be among the casualties.

Islamic State’s statement on Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

In Australia, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the organization would not intimidate the US or its allies.

Erica Gasparri said she had alerted Barking police to the man after her child came home from the park and said “Mummy I want to become a Muslim” after speaking to the man, the Telegraph reported. “Well, we don’t scare”.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. Those attacks were also claimed by IS.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

Within eight minutes, police officers unloaded around 50 bullets to stop the attackers who appeared to be wearing suicide vests, which were later determined to be fake.

Following his critique of Khan, Trump then turned his attention to issues of gun control, calling out the lack of debate arising around it.

The acting US ambassador to the United Kingdom praised the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for his response to this weekend’s terrorist attack, after President Trump criticized Khan on Twitter.