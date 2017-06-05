A legendary Cristiano Ronaldo continues beating records

With a third Champions League title in four seasons secured, having dethroned Barca for their first LaLiga silverware since 2012, there were wild celebrations in Madrid.

“If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way”, Modric said.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually too”.

Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by a stupendous Mario Mandzukic goal, the Croatian chesting down Gonzalo Higuain’s volleyed lay-off and arcing a sublime volley over Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”, Zidane said.

And Ronaldo Jnr seized his time in the limelight spectacularly as a fan captured the six-year-old in action in a video posted on Twitter.

Spanish giants Real became the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy, beating Juventus 12 months after they toppled Atletico Madrid on penalties in Milan.

Paris: Rafael Nadal will briefly step back from his assault on a 10th French Open title to support his beloved Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus.

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon was crestfallen after seeing his Champions League dream snatched away.

“Admittedly, it’ll be tough to do better than this year, because we could’ve done something truly incredible this season”. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

“As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.

“The players have entered into the legend of Real Madrid and of football, as has our coach”, said club president Florentino Perez, as he reserved special praise for Zinedine Zidane. “The first half was hard, but in the second half we were superior”. “Masters of the universe”, ran the headline on the front page of Spanish sports newspaper Marca, which added: “Real Madrid thrash Juve to win the 12th!” “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

Local boy Bale made a late cameo appearance, coming on for Karim Benzema in the 77th minute with the job done.

“But I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit and get this chance”.