‘A number’ of people detain by over London Bridge terror attacks

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Writing in The Guardian, Jason Burke, the author of several books on Islamist terrorism, says IS “has started claiming as its own attacks where there is no evidence of a connection”.

Singer Ariana Grande, whose Manchester concert was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people less than two weeks ago, expressed her support for those affected by the London Bridge attack.

“The rhetoric coming from Daesh [Islamic State] and other organisations has been to encourage people to take action into their own hands, to use low-tech methods”, she added. “So that is a possibility”.

Police investigating the London Bridge attack are searching two more properties in east London as they prepare to name the three men who killed seven people and left 21 others in a critical condition.

A Canadian national was the first person to be confirmed dead in the London Bridge terror attack that also saw an Australian waitress slashed across the throat from behind as she enjoyed a post-work drink. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London. “So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society”, she said. He remained unnamed last night but Sky News reported he had taken on all three of the terrorists and only stopped when he was “forced to ground”.

Cressida Dick, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, visited injured officers in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack began shortly before 10pm on Saturday when a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge. “One whole day”, she said.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at “address 1” and 11 more at “address 2”, police said in a statement.

At the time of the attacks – around 10:00 p.m. local time (2100 UTC) – streets around London Bridge and Borough Market were crowded with people enjoying a Saturday night out in the district’s fashionable bars and restaurants.

“The guy who put our lives before his and threw things at the murderers to stop them harming a young woman”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”. Many users pointed out that London black cab drivers and some mini cab companies offered to drive people fleeing from the area to safety for free since Underground stations were temporarily closed.

“They want their violence to overwhelm our right to vote in a fair and peaceful election and to go about our lives freely”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they will release the identities of the attackers “as soon as operationally possible”. According to the Telegraph, “SAS forces have been deployed in central London“.

The Metropolitan Police opened a casualty bureau for those anxious about the whereabouts of people they know.

The attack, the third terrorist incident in the United Kingdom this year, took place just a week after 22 people were killed and scores injured in a suicide bombing just after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

After a militant attack on a nightlife district of London this weekend, British Prime Minister Theresa May will resume campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.