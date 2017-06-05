A U.S.- Europe split? But at what price?

We know that a minority president like Trump harbors desires to have absolute power as these leaders do and feels unfairly constrained by the press and the courts.

Camerota, however, argued that Trump’s recent tweet, criticizing the United States’ trade deficit and Germany’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and defense payments point to a feud.

France is India’s 9th largest investment partner and a key partner in its development initiatives in the area of defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways. “We have to make up for the many years lost”, he said.

Germany’s harsh words for Washington, traditionally a close ally, were highly unusual and came as relations have grown increasingly frosty.

“India wants the world not just to be interconnected but also that it should be sensibly run”, Merkel said, backing European Union talks for a trade agreement with India.

“This decision can not and will not stop those of us who feel obligated to protect our Earth”, she said.

For Trump, the domestic politics of a Merkel feud are simple, with little downside. And as I have witnessed over the past few days, Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

“I say to all those for whom the future of our planet is important: let us continue on this path together so that we can succeed for Mother Earth”, she said.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that US companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.

“If the U.S. administration finds it necessary, we are ready to provide the record of the conversation between Trump and Lavrov to the Senate and Congress”, Putin said.

“We can reassure Mrs. Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”, she said.

“[Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had a very good statement about the relationship of the two leaders, and he said and this is what we are saying, they have a productive relationship”, Wittig said.

The arrogant, shameless Trump will probably dismiss Merkel’s comments as a minor irritant and take solace in the blandishments he receives from the “tough guys” he so admires: Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte and the Saudi princes.