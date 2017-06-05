Abbas halts monthly stipends for Hamas ex-inmates

President Trump reportedly yelled at PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Ramallah, accusing him of reneging on his commitment to stop incitement and cut off payments to security prisoners in Israeli Jails and to their families.

Foreign countries now have their embassies in the Israeli commercial capital Tel Aviv because they do not recognise Israel’s unilateral claim of control over all of Jerusalem.

It was not clear if the missing money transfers meant Abbas chose to stop the payments to some of the ex- prisoners.

Israel has occupied the West Bank through human rights abuses for the past fifty-years, stated [report] Human Rights Watch (HRW)(advocacy website) Sunday.

In the past, Abbas was reluctant to halt the payments, fearing a popular backlash.

Support for prisoners is a Palestinian consensus issue, despite the political split between Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Abbas, who runs autonomous enclaves in the West Bank.

Hamas lawmaker Ayman Daraghmeh says Monday that the 47 lawmakers did not receive their June salaries and when they inquired with the ministry of finance were told it was “orders from above”.

“Abu Mazen (Abbas) is punishing freed prisoners by suspending the salaries they and their families rely on.We believe the Palestinian Authority has succumbed to American and Israeli pressure”, he said. Among those who didn’t receive their stipends was only one from Fatah, and the rest were from Hamas, said Shadid.

Some 6,500 Palestinians are now being held in Israeli jails, many of whom were convicted of attacks or planning attacks against Israelis. Several hundred are being held without trial or charges.