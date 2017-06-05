Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday

Saudi Arabia is closing all ports of entry with neighbouring Qatar to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, according to the country’s state news agency.

India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

The Gulf states announced on Monday they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as they accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.

In a statement published by Qatar’s foreign ministry, authorities said the decision, which it claims was clearly pre-meditated, “is based on baseless fabricated claims“.

Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave Bahraini territories.

Less than a month ago, in the first foreign visit of his presidency, US President Donald Trump visited the region to cement ties with powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Saudi also closed the border and halted air and sea traffic with Qatar, urging “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.

The unprecedented move is being seen as a significant split between powerful Gulf countries, who are also close U.S. allies. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group outlawed by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE as it challenges the nations’ hereditary rule. Its internationally recognised government cut relations with Qatar and said it supported the decision by the Saudi-led coalition to end Qatar’s participation in the war on the Houthis there.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, the Global carrier of the UAE, said its scheduled passenger flight from Dubai to Doha at 4:35 pm local time (1235 GMT) was cancelled, an airline call center agent confirmed.

The rift further widened when Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

However, many people are calling Saudi Arabia a hypocrite as it has also been accused of funding ISIS, either directly or by failing to stop private donors from ending money to the group.