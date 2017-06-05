AC Milan sign midfielder Kessie from Atalanta on loan

Kessie, 20, is the second player to be brought in the club this summer after the signing of the Argentine central defender Mateo Musacchio from Villareal for an estimated 18 million euros ($20.34 million).

AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.

This is a positive signing for Milan, and will give them energy to a stale midfield and hopefully bolster the man who joins Milan to lead the line – which could be Alvaro Morata!

“I have to thank everyone, my agents, the team, and I am very happy to be part of this squad”, Kessie told Milan TV.

“I like the project, AC Milan’s new project with a new ownership and I like this. I spoke to the coach, who told me to come to Milan because I could become a champion here”.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have moved quickly to replace Kessie by signing Dutch midfielder Robin Gosens from Heracles.

Kessie scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 league appearances as Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A, 19 points behind leaders Juventus.