Acting US ambassador to Britain praises London mayor after Trump’s criticisms

The attack in London Bridge and Borough Market left seven dead and 48 injured.

The Amaq News Agency, an official Islamic State channel, claimed Sunday that a detachment of ISIS fighters were responsible for the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther visited the officer in the hospital and said the wounded officer was in stable condition, adding “for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”.

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police.

Eight officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three attackers, according to Mark Rowley, head of national counter-terrorism policing, who said that a bystander had also suffered a gunshot wound. “It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing an emergency ministerial meeting.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

Without identifying the victims by name, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed that three Australians “have been affected”. Law enforcement officials in major United States cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

His tweet saying “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” angered many in the United Kingdom, who pointed out Mr Khan had been referring to increased police numbers on the streets”.

Police forensics officers work on London Bridge on June 4, 2017, as investigations continue following the terror attack on the bridge and at the nearby Borough Market on June 3, 2017.

Prime Minister Theresa May said terrorism can’t disrupt the democratic process– the campaigns will resume, and the election will go on as planned for Thursday.

“When they became satisfied of that the independent assessor of the threat level, JTAC said that it was right to come back down to severe”.