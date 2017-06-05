Activist scales flagpole at BC Legislature to send message to NDP, Greens

EVEN as Christy Clark keeps up her classless and shameless political act by clinging on to her premiership, a revolt is already brewing against her in the B.C. Liberal Party and sources say former deputy premier Kevin Falcon may return to politics to take over as the party leader or throw his support behind some MLA.

The agreement would see the legislature recalled within one month of the swearing in of an NDP government and its first order of business would be legislation to hold a referendum next year on proportional representation.

Why the BC Green Party and BC NDP didn’t announce this week a “majority” via a true coalition hasn’t been fully explained, but both parties assured – in identically worded news releases – that such a deal isn’t the case.

“The government of B.C. has constitutional jurisdiction here and there’s a number of ways they can turn this around”, she said.

“As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps”, Clark said.

“She will make that decision”, Clark said of Guichon.

The Liberals won a plurality of seats with 43 compared to the NDP’s 41 and three for the Greens, so parliamentary tradition gives Clark the first chance to form a government.

She said if the NDP are successful, it will be easy to collaborate with the Greens because of the similarities between the two platforms.

The cooperation agreement between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Green Party calls for increasing the carbon tax starting next year, “immediately” beginning measures to stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and establish a “fair wages commission” to move to a minimum wage of “at least” $15 an hour.

Clark would likely be defeated, Telford added.

“I don’t know what she would do in those circumstances”, Telford said.

“There is no room for error”.

“Sixty per cent of British Columbians voted for some kind of change and that’s what they got, so I think that although it’s a very thin minority as far as the seats are concerned, as far as the confidence of British Columbians, it’s very strong”, Macnair said.

“More of what she offered is not what British Columbians wanted, and that was clear when they voted overwhelmingly for new government”. They get sick or resign.