Actress alleges harassment on film set

Avantika Shetty, an actor from the Kannada film industry, was set to star in Raju Kannada Medium, which is directed by Naresh and produced by KA Suresh. Avantika has said that she had a very good experience working with these filmmakers and actors but producer K Suresh and the team of Raju Kannada Medium has shattered her “illusion of a ideal scenario”.

In a letter penned by her, which she posted on Twitter, the actress talks about how her illusion that the film industry was ideal was shattered after she worked with producer KA Suresh. She says that she recently found an article containing what she has called fabricated content provided by KA Suresh. However, this doesn’t end here as Avantika has dragged the makers to court for unprofessional conduct and failure to clear her impending dues.

Shetty writes that the problems started from the first day, when she “sensed that it wasn’t [her] performance the producer and director were really bothered about”.

The actor, who has acted in movies like Rangitaranga, has accused producer K Suresh of maligning her name by raising “baseless” allegations that show her character in poor light. “The next thing I know, I was unceremoniously asked to leave back to Mumbai citing my average performance in the film as the reason, which surprisingly came up after I asked them about a bounced cheque”, she wrote.

She said that she has completed majority of her portion and a small chunk was left to be shot in Bangkok before she was booted out by the filmmakers. She has also written a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber. She said half of her payment was not made by the producer, even though she had finished most parts assigned to her.With no amicable solution to the issue in sight, she has given a complaint to the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce.Chamber vice-president Umesh Banakar, however, said they haven’t received a formal complaint. I for one, still tried to resolve the matter amicably by sending him texts to the same effect, It was when I didn’t get any revert from him did I have no option left but to go the honorable court of law in Kamataka to get justice.

While actors can approach Kannada Film Artistes Association with their greivances that will then be forwarded to the Film Chamber, Rockline Venkatesh, secretary, Kannada Film Artistes Association told TOI that Avantika was not a member of the association.