After An Unprecedented Opening, ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Is Already In The Works

Did you go see Wonder Woman this weekend?

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine lit up the North American box office its opening weekend with an estimated $100.5 million in ticket sales. It isn’t just beating out other females out the box office; ‘Wonder Woman’ is giving the boys a run for their money.

ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak shows that audiences gave the film 4.5 out of 5 stars and the audience split was 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male. It’s also a bigger domestic debut than this summer’s juggernaut The Fate of the Furious, which premiered to $98.7 million.

“Kong: Skull Island”, another Warner Bros. feature that opened in March, has grossed $565 million, according to Box Office Mojo, including a strong showing in China.

The movie has already made $223 million worldwide, so that $145 million budget (before advertising and stuff) is already well paid off. Without the cinematic staples of Batman or Superman, many pegged this film as an underdog. Iron Man was also the debut movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Wonder Woman is the fourth DC Extended Universe movie, following Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad.

But, let’s face it: Wonder Woman could probably finish off quite a few heroes at this point without breaking a sweat. The previous mark was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey“, with $85.1 million in 2015. Worldwide business pushes that total into the $223 million range.

Early tracking had the DC Comics movie at an estimated opening weekend haul of $65 million (£50.5 million) but as word of mouth grew and positive reviews gave the movie a strong critical backing, estimates grew to $75 million (£58 million) three weeks out, and later $90million (£70 million) a few days before its opening on June 1 in the United Kingdom and June 2 in the US.

Falling hard from the top spot this week is Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men tell No Tales (as its called in America) and the film fell almost 70% from last week to end up at number 3.