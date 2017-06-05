After London attack, Facebook aims to be ‘hostile environment’ for terrorists

In the aftermath of the London attack, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have insisted that they already work closely with the United Kingdom government to flush out the sharing of extremist content-as fresh calls to crack down on the Internet and end-to-end crypto once again surfaced following a terror atrocity.

May’s language echoed that of home secretary Amber Rudd who in the wake of a March rampage in London by Khalid Masood during which four people were killed, said that “there should be no place for terrorists to hide”.

Cyber security experts have criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May’s push for new global regulations on the internet aimed at preventing them being “safe spaces” for extremist ideology.

May also said that a review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy is necessary “as the nature of the threat we face becomes more complex, more fragmented, more hidden, especially online”.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

May responded to the attack by calling for an overhaul of the strategy used to combat extremism, including a demand for greater global regulation of the internet, saying big internet companies were partly responsible for providing extreme ideology the space to develop.

Open Rights Group said more regulation could push “these vile networks into even darker corners of the web”.

Echoing May, Home Secretary Amber Rudd told iTV that an global agreement was needed for social media companies to do more to stop radicalisation.

“One is to make sure they do more to take down the material that is radicalising people”.

While Twitter, Facebook and Google said they were investing heavily in the area, an internet advocacy group said social media was not the problem, and an expert in radicalisation branded May’s criticism “intellectually lazy”.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Theresa May urged internet companies to help the government combat extremism.

A Facebook executive issued a statement Sunday that said the social media platform works “aggressively” to remove terrorist content.

“If we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety, we notify law enforcement”, he said in the statement.

Twitter has also comes under fire for hosting extremist content, usually through anonymous accounts set up specifically to spread terrorist propaganda.

“We are already working with industry colleagues on an worldwide forum to accelerate and strengthen our existing work in this area”.

Given that 400 hours of videos are uploaded onto Youtube every minute, and that there are 2 billion active Facebook users, clamping down on sites which encourage or promote terror needs a lot of automatic detection – as well as the human eye and judgement.