After London attack, May faces election heat over police cuts

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers have so far arrested at least 12 people and said the identities of the three men who launched the attack would be revealed Monday.

A British Transport Police officer who was seriously injured in the terror attack at London Bridge has been hailed for his “outstanding” bravery.

The Islamic State militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group. “We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said in a statement.

Police said 11 people had been detained in a series of raids following the attack, in which three people rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market, a bustling area full of bars and restaurants.

The attack follows a suicide bombing at a Manchester concert less than two weeks earlier which killed 22 people and a vehicle and knife attack in Westminster in March, which killed five. “But it is time to say, ‘Enough is enough, ‘” she declared.

After chairing a meeting of the government’s crisis response committee on Monday morning, May said the official threat level remained at “severe”, meaning an attack was highly likely, and additional security measures were in place. She said Britain must do “more, much more” to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam.

Trump earlier slammed London’s Pakistani-origin mayor Sadiq Khan saying it was not the time to be “politically correct”, and touted his controversial Muslim travel ban in view of the London attacks. Eleven people were in custody Monday for possible connections to the attack.

The Conservative Party leader did not answer repeated questions on the cutbacks but said counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed.

The unnamed man said he contacted cops in Barking, east London, after the killer discussed ISIS-inspired terror attacks.

It was his first public comments on the London attacks. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack”, the president wrote on his personal Twitter account, “and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who sent messages of condolence and made statements of solidarity.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated assaults on London’s transport network.