After London attack, Trump renews feud with city’s mayor

Trump’s tweets came a day after he touted his travel ban in the wake of the London terror attacks, while also pledging assistance to Britain.

“This bloodshed must end“.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

Law enforcement raided a block of flats in east London around 7 a.m. Sunday – about nine hours after three masked men drove a white van into pedestrians on the London Bridge, then leaped out and stabbed several people at Borough Market’s nearby bars and restaurants.

The mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

The US president’s outspoken comments stood in stark contrast to the messages of support and sympathy from leading figures from Britain and around the world – although he had earlier tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city, and there would be additional security measures on London’s bridges.

In response, Mr Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Seven people were killed in a terror attack in London on Saturday night when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed”.

In a string of Twitter comments, the US leader vowed support for Britain, criticized London’s mayor and took a tough stance on fighting terrorism.

Oh, yes, the travel ban – the one aimed at six predominantly Muslim countries that’s been repudiated in US courts. May to offer condolences and U.S. assistance, said on Twitter that the violence underscored the need for the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold his travel ban, which lower courts have blocked. A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough.

“Obviously they gave us good advice”, he said. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he said.

Meanwhile President Trump pledged America’s support for the United Kingdom on twitter, but seemed to take the opportunity to push for certain policy priorities- declaring “We need the travel ban as an extra layer of safety”.

“Two police officers remained in the back with him, and they had him lined across them and they placed pressure on the wounds and I’m trying to find those police officers now to say thank you”, she told CNN.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries.