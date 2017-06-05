After London terror, time for ‘difficult conversations’ with Saudi, Corbyn says

President Donald Trump is denouncing as “horrific” the attack on London and vowing that “this bloodshed must end”.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of Saturday’s terror attack, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the USA president’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain – and not for the first time.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack a “potential act of terrorism”, and plans to chair a government emergency meeting Sunday.

Trump made the remarks during a Sunday night fundraising event at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance”. His remarks at the annual fundraising event for the historic theater were his first public comments.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted, apparently misunderstanding Khan’s earlier statement.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.

A Canadian was amongst those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and nearby areas in which seven persons were killed and many others injured.

Meanwhile, one of the mayor’s spokesmen said on Sunday in response to Trump’s tweets that Khan had “more important things to do” in terms of overseeing the city’s response and recovery.

Police moved quickly into a working-class neighborhood in East London Sunday and arrested 12 people, many of them connected to the dead terrorist who wore a fake bomb vest during the attack.

Trump is calling out Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there’s “no reason to be alarmed”.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”, Khan said. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

“It tell us that this wave out there is beginning to break against Britain”, Clarke said, “and that we’ve probably got to be prepared for more”.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants. The president tweeted in part, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The Trump administration last week formally asked the Supreme Court, the highest court in the USA, to allow the ban to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect us national security.

The Department of Justice on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to review the case.

Trump followed his tweet about the travel ban with a message of support for Britons, writing in all capital letters, “WE ARE WITH YOU”.