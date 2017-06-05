After Manchester bombing, UK reels under another terror attack

A photo uploaded to Twitter by Sky News correspondent Mark White shows police standing guard outside a auto servicing business, believed to be one of the properties involved, on Ripple Road in Dagenham.

Barking resident Erica Gasperri said she went to the police after she saw a man, believed to be the attacker, teaching the local children about Islam.

Detectives are trying to establish whether the three attackers were part of a wider terror network. He was twice reported to anti-terror authorities, it said.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s full support, the White House said in a statement.

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.

“The rhetoric coming from Daesh [Islamic State] and other organisations has been to encourage people to take action into their own hands, to use low-tech methods”, she added.

These were among the first people identified as killed or wounded by three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, before they jumped out and embarked on a stabbing spree.

“A number of people have been detained and are at present being spoken to”, a statement said.

Former Met Police counter-terrorism officer David Videcette warned there will be more terrorist attacks on innocent civilians hours after last night’s horror incident.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

Searches were continuing at both addresses, police added. “Things need to change”.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Metropolitan Police said armed officers responded and opened fire.

“Hey @Uber – you’re really going to surge price x2.1 during a terrorist attack in #London???”

“I think that the vast majority of the public are keen to promote a united view and a “stiff upper lip” in a typically British manner, so in many ways the attacks have galvanized the British public”, said Matthew Flinders, a political scientist at Sheffield University. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”, she said.

They say she was 30 years old.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, has slammed May for the cut in police numbers, saying that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market. I thought if I throw bottles or chairs they can come after me.

Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge at 22:08pm.

It was also alleged that police were warned about the suspect radicalising children in a local park two years ago, giving them candies and money.

British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested the attacks were linked to Islamic extremism and called for tougher measures to contain the ideology.

“We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice”.

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.