After US Climate Accord Exit, State, Local Governments Step Up

On Friday morning, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Trump, wouldn’t give a straightforward answer when asked about the president’s stance on climate change during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The money, offered by Bloomberg’s philanthropic foundation, would ensure there was no disruption to the UN’s work on climate change in the wake of Trump’s decision, he said.

“We are opposed to the Trump administration’s choice to withdraw from the Paris Agreement“. And you know why?

WILLIAM BRANGHAM: But Jason Grumet said it wasn’t true that other countries can do whatever they want.

Citing the need to stay engaged with the administration, business leaders said they would remain in their advisory roles to continue working to influence White House policies.

That combative tone came amid a wave of bitter condemnation from around the world and as Mr Trump and his aides refused to say whether he believes climate change is real, in line with the global scientific consensus.

“He put America’s interests first with respect to environmental agreements and global discussions”, he said.

But the White House had to have known it was going to get that question.

Beyond the severe energy restrictions inflicted by the Paris Accord, it includes yet another scheme to redistribute wealth out of the United States through the so-called Green Climate Fund-nice name-which calls for developed countries to send $100 billion to developing countries all on top of America’s existing and massive foreign aid payments.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said.

Although Putin has claimed that climate change is not man-made, Russian Federation is a party to the Paris accord.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says US efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will continue despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Peduto added, “Pittsburgh shows what the Paris agreement can do”.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose 484 members and 600 Associates serve in 24 states, Nigeria and Peru, are committed to reducing the impact of global climate change.

Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, but the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that the agreement cannot be renegotiated.

On the other hand, after Trump’s announcement, some city mayors and state governors in the U.S.

“As I indicated several times in the process”, Pruitt responded, visibly annoyed, “there is enough to deal with with respect to the Paris Agreement and making an informed decision about this important issue”.

“I’m not a believer in man-made global warming”, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in September 2015, after launching his bid for the White House.

The Paris agreement, which was signed in 2015, was endorsed by almost 200 countries with a goal to limit global warming below two degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit that increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who is also on Trump’s manufacturing council, called the withdrawal “a failure of American leadership”.