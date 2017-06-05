Air Arabia cuts flights between Sharjah and Doha from Tuesday

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

The four countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain – released separate and apparently coordinated statements saying they would cut air, sea and land links with Qatar, which hosts a base for the US military’s Air Forces Central Command.

The official IRNA news agency on Monday cited Alaeddin Boroujerdi as saying that because of the signing of a major arms deal between the Saudis and the USA during Trump’s trip: “It is not unlikely that we would witness more negative incidents in the region”.

Citing “protection of national security”, Riyadh then announced it was also severing ties with Doha and closing off all land, sea and air contacts, the Saudi state agency said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

The UAE government gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours and Qatari residents and visitors 14 days to leave the UAE “for precautionary security reasons”. The Qatar Airways and Qatari government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Premier UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates announced they would suspend flights to Qatar, as did budget carriers Air Arabia and FlyDubai.

The Qatar Stock Exchange fell 7.65% amid the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

The measures are more severe than during a previous eight-month rift in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, again alleging Qatari support for militant groups.

Iran’s foreign ministry today urged Qatar and neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that have severed diplomatic ties with the gas-rich peninsula to engage in dialogue.

After all, Qatar has the only land connection with Saudi Arabia.

The Dolphin pipeline started pumping gas from Qatari oil fields to the UAE in 2007, the same year the UAE became a net importer of gas.

Qatar is going to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is a member of US-led coalition for defeating the Islamic State (IS) group. The Saudi Arabia also said Qatari armed forces would be pulled out from the ongoing war in Yemen.

The spat began after Qatar’s state-run news agency, QNA, released remarks attributed to ruling Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in which he criticized other Gulf leaders and called for an easing of tensions with Iran.

The official Saudi news agency said Saudi Arabia had made a decision to cut ties with Qatar “for protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. At that time, these four nations had blocked all media from Qatar, including Al-Jazeera.

“We have no further comments for the time being”. Qatar respects the sovereignty of other nations and does not interfere in their internal affairs, and it has fulfilled its role in fighting terrorism and extremism.