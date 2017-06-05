Aishwarya in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s next

We were among the first ones to tell you that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were likely to team up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming movie – Fanney Khan.

KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures for their next collaboration.

Aishwarya confirms that she has agreed to do films with two directors, “And these are people with whom I’ve worked for a long time”.

The makers will soon begin casting the other parts. “We go on the floors by the year-end”.

After Sarbjit and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” (2016), Ash seemed to be in no hurry to greenlight her next.

Bollywood’s ageless beauty and world’s most lovely lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of grace. In an interview to us, she revealed, “No, I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons”. But no official announcements were made either by the filmmaker or the actor. I started last week and I have liked two subjects already. Another producer of the film, Prernaa Arora confirmed that the actress is indeed coming on board but the former beauty queen has remained silent on the same. While many started speculating that it was Karan Johar’s next, the secret is finally out.

Mehra’s last release Mirzya had a rather dismal performance at the box-office despite getting critical acclaim for its cinematography and story. However, Mirror has learnt that in the film, which will be shot entirely in Mumbai, the duo is not paired with each other.