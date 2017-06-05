Al Attles, Hubie Brown honoured before Game 2

The Cavaliers won a seven-game series in 2016 after trailing 3-1 in the series.

James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers.

And she made her allegiance clear to spectators by bowing to James at one stage when he rushed past during the game. “But in The Finals, you get the W, we’ll take it”.

“His length and versatility really helped out….he can play any of the other four positions”, said Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown, even joking that Durant could not play center because the Warriors already had so many.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled previous year, that we saw in the regular season and the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said.

In Game 2, the Cavaliers need to be more aggressive defensively.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the three-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defence”, James said. And the decisions that we make during the game, they’re always collaborative, so we’ll be – I’ll be game coaching with Mike and Jarron and Ron and Q and we’ll make our decisions together, but it’s not really – it’s not really that much different.

This year, the Cavs look to take the series lead, while the Warriors are looking for revenge after the Cavs ruined their season last year.

Durant scored 38 points and dunked easily, six times in the first half alone and many of which he went untouched to the rim. “Can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets”. They have a lot of guys that are capable defenders and it just tires him down. Without Thompson hoarding extra possessions and the Warriors’ defense holding Cleveland to just 34.9 percent shooting with 20 turnovers, the Cavs failed to crack the 100-point mark for the first time all postseason.

Golden State entered the Finals having run through their entire Western Conference playoff slate unblemished.

“Effort, effort, yep”, Kyrie Irving said matter-of-factly. We’ve got to play in transition.

With the Cavs locked in on the Warriors traditional three-point threats, it left gaping lanes wide open for a driving Durant and he did not turn down the opportunity.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Unless you’re a Warriors fan, or enjoy dominant teams who destroy all competition, 2017 NBA basketball isn’t for you. Cleveland’s also relying on his confidence.

The Golden State Warriors remain at home in this series. He also added eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers. Watch the arm signals of Kevin Durant (on the ground) and Draymond Green.

So make no mistake, a Game 1 win or loss has not changed the expectations of either team.

“It’s going to be a wrestling match, like WWE down there”, he said. The Cavaliers may get buried in this game fairly early. “You just can’t forecast that”.

The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 National Basketball Association playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.

As she walked out of Oracle Arena past the Cavaliers locker room, Rihanna yelled, “The King is still The King”, a reference to James’s nickname. He said it’s tough being black in America and pointed out the obvious – we still have a long way to go on race relations.