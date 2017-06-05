Al-Shabab al-Aqsa members indicted for planning clashes at Temple Mount

Details of some indictments and particulars in the case are prohibited from publication due to a gag order on the case.

Israeli security forces arrested over the past month several Palestinian members of an outlawed Islamist group on suspicion of involvement in attempts to carry out attacks against troops and visitors at the Temple Mount, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Sunday.

The five East Jerusalem residents were members of the Hamas-affiliated Al-Shabab Al-Aqsa terror group. The ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Mahmud Abed el-Wahab Said Abed el-Latif, a resident of Jerusalem and active in the organization. The Jerusalem District Prosecution filed indictments against five members of the organization and has requested that they remain in police custody until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

The announcement of the arrest of the cell came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which police have worked in past years to reduce heightened tensions around the Temple Mount, including by baring tourists to the site for parts of the holiday.

According to the Ramallah-based Al-Quds Center for the Study of Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, a total of 3156 Jews, including settlers, soldiers in uniform and orthodox Jews, toured Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, two of the holiest sites in Islam, compared to 850 in May of past year.

Police reinforcements were deployed across Jerusalem’s Old City to provide security around the ultra-sensitive mosque compound, which is also Judaism’s holiest site.