Alec Baldwin tells Kathy Griffin to ‘ignore’ Trump

During a press conference addressing the controversy that has been following her ever since she posed for that infamous photo of her holding what looks like the bloody, severed head of Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin broke down in tears and claimed that Trump “broke me”.

“Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy.baby.I’ve been there”.

Bloom framed Griffin’s stunt as a First Amendment performance piece and chided the president for treating the incident as yet another high-profile celebrity feud.

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also claimed that the Trump family had bullied and tried to “ruin” Griffin and that they were responsible for the loss of her jobs, claiming that this kind of backlash wouldn’t have happened “to a white guy”. “Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump are not equals; he is the president of the United States”.

“Cut the crap, this wouldn’t be happening to a guy – this is a woman thing”, she said.

But that hasn’t stopped Griffin from completely acting like the “victim”, according to Donald Trump Jr., the first son of President Trump.

As the fallout over her controversial Trump photo continues, Griffin was even fired by CNN. “I was wrong”, she said.

But the damage had been done.

President Trump tweeted that the image was upsetting his children, specifically his 11-year-old son Barron, and Melania said it was “very disturbing”, calling into question Griffin’s mental state. The Secret Service has opened a criminal investigation into the post. Griffin says the image was meant to be a parody to what she says were previous sexist remarks by President Trump.

A couple of days after Jim Carrey said it is a comedian’s duty to cross the line, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter late Friday to defend the beleaguered comedian.

Griffin has been sacked from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, a gig she’d held for more than a decade, and criticised by everyone from Chelsea Clinton to good friend, Anderson Cooper, saying that her joke went too far.