Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped to snub Liverpool

It’s a crucial time for Oxlade-Chamberlain as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates, and so his next step is massive in terms of where his long-term future for club and country is heading.

Oxalde-Chamberlain is out of contract in 2018, and, as Arsenal drag their feet locking the midfielder down to a new deal, Liverpool have emerged as potential suitors. The England worldwide has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after reports claimed that the 23-year-old doesn’t feel that he is progressing enough with the Gunners.

Arsenal want to retain the England global and have offered him a new deal believed to be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, wages that Liverpool are willing to match.

However, according to the Mirror, Chamberlain will sign a new deal under Arsene Wenger instead of switching clubs.

However the versatile midfielder featured in the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Chelsea in May and it is said that is a huge signal of intent from Arsenal, who want to keep hold of the former Southampton youth prospect. The England global had a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring six goals and assisting 11 in 45 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Reds were very interested in bringing him to Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp keen on strengthening his squad in view of their participation in the Champions League next season. Unfortunately Oxlade-Chamberlain is exactly the type of player he needs in his team at the moment but targets elsewhere will simply have to do.

He has thus far failed to fulfil his enormous potential but enjoyed arguably his best campaign in 2016-17, performing particularly well in the latter stages as he operated as both a central midfielder and a wing-back.