Alexa Bliss vs Bayley video highlights

Alexa took full advantage of that to beat Bayley for the second pay-per-view in a row, which could lead to a new feud for the champ on Raw in the coming weeks and months.

After being questioned or not whether she had it within to take things to the extreme, things got heated from the beginning in the RAW Women’s Championship match on Sunday night at Extreme Rules. Bayley thought about it for a while, just long enough for Bliss to counter and get the stick herself which she used to wear out the huggable one. “And Bayley knows what she’s doing; she wouldn’t be in the position that she’s in if she didn’t know what she was doing and wasn’t such an incredible underdog”. As noted, she spoke to The Baltimore Sun about tonight’s match and more.

“No, I have never”. I’m actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. But, I have a lot of things to focus on right now on Raw. No disqualification. Apparently it didn’t matter who got it first – why was it on a pole to begin with then? – despite the fact that they just outlined the rules five minutes ago. I think it’s wonderful for them and do I wish that I was in that match? I don’t know if you know this, but I’m 5 feet tall. I don’t know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick.

Bliss went for the stick but Bayley cut her off and landed a vicious belly to back suplex on the floor. I don’t know. That’s what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can’t reach it?

Stunningly, the crowd seemed to favor Bliss in the introductions but Bayley took control early and attempted to get the kendo stick. Alexa’s rise in the WWE has come at the expense of Bayley.

Repeating the finish to their match, Bliss hit Bayley with a DDT to remain champion. In the ring, I just find a lot of joy in taking everything that she has away.