Novak Djokovic confirmed after his Italian Open final loss to Alexander Zverev that Andre Agassi will be his coach at the French Open.

“We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us”, Djokovic said. So he’s gonna be there.

Young German tennis player Alexander Zverev in the final of a major clay tournament in Rome series ATP 1000 unexpectedly beat the second racket of the world Novak Djokovic. “We don’t have any long-term commitment yet”.

The Serbian star broke up with coach Boris Becker last December, and split from the remainder of his coaching staff earlier this month. The 20-year-old German swept past No.5-seeded Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 6-1 to set up a semifinal with American John Isner.

Djokovic, who turns 30 on Monday, has struggled since winning the French Open past year, which completed a run of four titles in Grand Slam tournaments.

Overall, he made 27 unforced errors as compared to Zverev’s 14, who also had 16 winners to the Serb’s 11.

Zverev now has four career titles, three of which have come this year while Djokovic was denied what would have been a record 31st Masters title. You know, on the court he understands the game amazingly well. “So I just wanted to try to win the second set”.

He did not face a break point and broke the 12-time major victor in the first game and twice in the second set.

Djokovic, who has won 12 Grand Slam titles, hasn’t been the same since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the tennis court and has already written his name in the history books of the game. Semifinal: Djokovic bt Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-0. The former world no.1 has won a total of 12 Grand Slam titles, which include six Australian Open, three Wimbledon, and two US Open titles, and his latest was a year ago at the French Open. It will be his eighth final, where he will look to win a sixth title.

The victory sees Zverev enter the world’s top 10 for the first time in his career.

Zverev has won his last three final appearances overall. So he knows players, he knows everyone that I was playing against in the past couple of weeks.

Svitolina, who also called for a trainer in the second set, adds her Rome title to victories in Istanbul, Dubai and Taipei City.

Zverev takes the championship match in straight sets.