All Black Crotty injuries rib cartilage, doubtful for Lions

The Crusaders needed a clutch 45-metre Mitchell Hunt drop goal three minutes after the full-time siren to snatch a 25-22 victory over title rivals the Otago Highlanders in their last match before the global break.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo scored two tries as the Highlanders rallied from 19-10 at halftime to lead 22-19 only 10 minutes into the second half.

But the Crusaders managed to hold the ball through 19 phases after the final hooter until Hunt snapped a dropped goal from 40 meters that fell just over the crossbar.

The Highlanders, with their nine-match winning streak coming to an end, now nearly certainly face a lengthy journey to South Africa when the post-season arrives.

The loss of Smith, arguably the world’s best fullback, would be a setback for the All Blacks but with Israel Dagg returning to action for the Crusaders as a second-half substitute on Saturday Hansen has another option at the position.

But when Crusaders flank Heiden Bedwell Curtis was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate foul, the Highlanders bounced back with a try to Richard Buckman and a conversion and penalty by Marty Banks while they had a one-man advantage.

Hunt landed a remarkable 45-metre shot almost three minutes after Saturday’s fulltime hooter in Christchurch to carry the competition leaders to a 25-22 win.

The Hurricanes have two games left to reel in the Crusaders in the New Zealand conference, but one match is against them at home. “Both sides are going to be very, very sore tomorrow, but we’ll get together after this and stay tight”. The Crusaders defended superbly and were physical at breakdowns, winning three turnovers through flanker Matt Todd alone.

The Crusaders started at a relentless pace, with the first try on the board after three minutes by Mitchell Drummond before Crotty put Seta Tamanivalu away for the second for a 12-0 lead after 15 minutes.

All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty suffered a rib cartilage injury during the Canterbury Crusaders’ 25-22 victory over the Otago Highlanders and is in doubt for the test series against the British and Irish Lions, his Super Rugby coach said on Saturday.

A hat-trick of tries to James Lowe saved the Waikato Chiefs as they survived a second-half fightback by the NSW Waratahs to win 46-31 in Hamilton.