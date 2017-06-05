All Blacks have room for improvement, says Hansen

He has hit back at Gatland’s comments that New Zealand rugby fans are arrogant, while looking to put pressure on the former Waikato hooker.

Many tipped Saracens to be in Saturday’s Premiership final, but instead Lions coach Warren Gatland had an invaluable extra week with those players. Nowadays at the elite level, tours are just test matches.

June 24 is the first Test and that is the day one everyone’s lips but the Lions will have to navigate a number of hard encounters before they face off against Steve Hansen’s formidable All Blacks side.

“But the Lions have a chance if they get into the first Test when the All Blacks will be a bit cold”.

The Lions have prepared four songs, one from each of the represented nations, and will use them to respond to their hosts.

The fourth test was drawn 14-14 to ensure the Lions won the series 2-1, ironically with the key test victories achieved largely through forward power and John’s kicking rather than the counter-attacking ball-in-hand approach that had won so many admirers.

“Ireland did it really well and I think the Lions are going to struggle”.

Coach Warren Gatland has been holding choir practice in camp for the last couple of weeks, and on Sunday night, led by captain Sam Warburton, they revealed their work. “A New Zealand Super Rugby derby is virtually an All Black trial and there is a lot of depth there because the systems are so good”. As a player, it is not daunting but challenges you and can be a mental barrier for the opposition.

The days are long gone when the Lions tramped around small provincial towns to be greeted nearly as beings from another planet by locals who would only have otherwise seen glimpses of them on newsreels.

The Lions departed London on Monday and will touch down in New Zealand on Wednesday morning (NZT), before playing their first match of the tour against the New Zealand Barbarians on Saturday.

The Lions, whose only Test series victory in New Zealand was in 1971, arrive on Wednesday at the start of a almost six-week tour.

“I don’t think they are arrogant, I think they are well informed and have high expectations of us”, Hansen told The Times. It’s nicer to be longer than that.

Such was New Zealand’s status as a growing force that the 1908 tour saw more games being staged in that country than Australia, and the All Blacks delivered a standard by which the Lions found themselves judged.

Hansen says they have got a thing they call ABCs of rugby – Assume some things, Believe nothing until we Confirm them.

“And if you look at the fact how well the New Zealand Super Rugby sides are playing, it shows exactly where they are and the quality of players they’ve got”.

“Our main focus has to be on ourselves, we need to get our stuff right and if you can do that then the other stuff takes care of itself”, Farrell said.