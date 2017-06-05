All-time Champions League table: Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the way

An explosion has been reported in Turin, where thousands of people are now gathered following tonight’s Champions League final.

The Italian club’s fifth successive Champions League final defeat may have ended Buffon’s hopes of winning the competition.

They certainly don’t after another incredible season, even at the age of 32.

Ronaldo has now won 20 major trophies in his glittering career, with four Champions League triumphs, including three with Madrid and one at Manchester United. What more could I ask? “I prepared for this. Another Ballon d’Or? We’ll see”.

His career goal tally in club and worldwide soccer now stands at 600.

In total, his 600 goals have come from a remarkable 855 games.

“It’s a tremendous joy for the players and for this huge club”, Zidane told beIN Sports Spain.

“I had a spectacular end to the season”.

“Zidane gave us a very positive halftime team talk and told us he really believed in us”, the Portuguese added. He paid credit to Zidane’s rotation policy keeping him fresh for the final few months, and also had a quick word for his critics.

” I’ll go as far as I can”, said Ronaldo. I prepare for this. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied”.

“The only criticism I could make is that after the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to make sure we still had chances”. “The people who always criticise Cristiano are going to have put their guitar back in its case”.

“My team was very good, phenomenal”.

“Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half”.

“The second half was one of our best performances of the season”.

Now a four-time Champions League victor, Ronaldo finished as the competition’s top scorer for the fifth season running, substantially enhancing his chances of matching fierce rival Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballon d’Or crowns.

“The most important thing is that I did it again”. Me and my teammates we have won the double.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said: “I don’t think Juventus have reached the end of a cycle at all. We’re very happy now to win the 12th and we’ll enjoy this moment now”. I get to say that every year. And to compound their misery, Asensio beat Buffon again as the 39-year-old goalkeeper missed out on a first European title.

“(Madrid) showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”, Buffon said after losing a third final. Modric played a one-two with Carvajal, latching on to the full-back’s return pass down the right and digging out a superb cross, allowing Ronaldo to nip ahead of a stationary Bonucci and prod in from inside the six-yard box. As a team we played very good in the quarterfinals, semifinals and today but at the end you need a guy to score to win this title and he did.