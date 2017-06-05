Allisha Gray picks up early WNBA honor

After posting a double-double to help SC claim the national championship in her final college game, former Gamecocks standout Allisha Gray has kept up the pace in the WNBA.

The former Gamecocks guard was named the WNBA rookie of the month in May, her first month at the professional level.

Since the season kicked of on May 14, the SC aluma has led rookies in scoring (13.0 ppg), rebounding (5.0 rpg) and minutes played (24.4 mpg) in five games-all of which she started.

During regular season play this past month, Dallas went 3-2 with Gray leading all rookies in scoring (13 ppg), rebounding (5 rbg) and minutes played (24.4 mpg) in five games, in which she started every time. Her season high came in a win at San Antonio when she poured on 17 points behind 6-9 shooting from the field with a pair of threes. She was the fourth pick in the WNBA Draft. Kaela Davis, Gray’s SC teammate, was taken in the first round (pick No. 10), as was Kentucky forward Evelyn Akhator (No. 3).