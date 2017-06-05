Alonso: Overboost cost me chance at pole position

Bourdais, the four-time Champ Car champion, will likely miss the rest of the season, the team said Sunday. “I know he’s going to be on the mend quickly and hopefully he can be in a auto here very soon”.

“The last two days have probably been the most nerve-wracking for me”. I think we could have easily been fighting for the pole today if we didn’t have that problem. Carpenter was looking for his third in five years. At one point, when two other drivers tried to make it three wide in a first turn Alonso had previously described as narrow, he backed out.

Last season Dixon and his team struggled, but he said the switch to Honda has given everyone a new spark as they learn the nuances of the new engine.

Alonso moved into contention for the pole after series officials bumped up the horsepower in Friday’s practice.

Dixon, who won the pole Sunday for this year’s May 28 race, won the race in 2008. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, the only rookie in Sunday’s nine-car shootout, will start from the second row in fifth position as the Spanish driver makes his Indy debut.

“The toughest thing I found at Indianapolis was how to race”, Franchitti says.

Even under the most extreme conditions, Alonso didn’t fret.

Speaking of the engine change, Alonso poked fun at his recent experiences with Honda in F1, joking: “I’m used to it”. So he gave them the wallet and those guys left. We were in the bus lot [where the drivers park their motorhomes] and I decided that we needed to grab dinner, and Dixon was going to buy dinner – for obvious reasons.

“Once you secure the top nine it doesn’t make a huge difference to the race or total result but the vehicle felt great”.

Once he was on the track, though, Alonso never fretted. Capps had a 3.924-second pass at 321.42 miles per hour in a Dodge Charger R/T in the final to become the first driver to win four straight in one season since Robert Hight in 2012.

Emma Davies-Dixon this morning thanked fans for their support during their struggles. “Now, let’s put on a good show for them”.

The Dixons weren’t talking to media today but Emma posted a video on Twitter after waving the green flag to begin practice at the Indianapolis Speedway.

Fernando Alonso left Sochi and the F1 Russian Grand Prix on April 30, bound for Indianapolis and the Indy 500, after another bad weekend with McLaren.

The green flag flies on the 101st Indianapolis 500 next Sunday at 11 a.m.